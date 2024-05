Nation

Graffiti threatening Kejriwal appears on several Delhi metro trains

One of the graffiti scribbled inside a metro train read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye. Please. Otherwise you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan. Ankit Goel_91" Another message read: "#CM Delhi leave us, we don't need freebies anymore.#45 Crore on CM Awas."