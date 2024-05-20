Nation

Hindi film industry artists make a beeline for casting vote in Mumbai

The Hindi film industry artists exercised their franchise in Mumbai on May 20. It is a tough fight in six parliamentary constituencies in Mumbai, where a face-off between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit is in three seats. The six constituencies in Mumbai are Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, and Mumbai North-West. India is voting in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.