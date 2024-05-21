Nation

HDK appeals to Prajwal to return to India, accuses DKS of leak

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy during a press conference on May 20, appealed to his nephew and party leader Prajwal Revanna to come back to India and face the investigation. Prajwal Revanna is accused of sexual assault by at least three women, who lodged police complaints against him. He has not returned to India from Germany since the last week of April. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case notified the Interpol for information on the Hassan MP.