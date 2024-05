Nation

Pune Porsche crash: Cops detain father of boy who mowed down two techies

A court here on May 21 remanded three accused - an owner and two managers of different restaurants - in police custody till May 24 in the case of a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that claimed the lives of two persons. The restaurant's owners were accused of serving liquor to the boy and his friends without confirming his age.