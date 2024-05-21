Nation

What triggered Iran President's helicopter crash

In a devastating turn of events, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lost his life in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border on May 19, along with Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials. The accident occurred as President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan. While initial reports point to adverse weather conditions as the cause of the mishap, concerns have arisen regarding the US-manufactured helicopter involved in the incident.