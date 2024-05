Nation

I think she should go back to Mumbai after June 4 and do films: Vikramaditya Singh on Kangana

on May 22, the Himachal Pradesh Public Work Develoment (PWD) Minister and Congress Candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency, Vikramaditya Singh, said that Kangana Ranaut has been entertaining people of the state for last one month and she has 10 more days left, after which she has to go Mumbai and do her movies.