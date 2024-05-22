Nation

TN's Thoothukudi remembers victims of police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters

On May 22, the Anti- Sterlite Thoothukudi District People’s Federation paid tribute to people who lost their lives during an anti-Sterlite Copper plant protest in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. Members of the federation lighted the memorial candles and offered floral respects to those who lost their lives on the 6th anniversary of the incident. The peaceful protests against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi took a violent turn on May 22, 2018 with police firing leaving 13 people dead and dozens wounded.