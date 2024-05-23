Nation

Kapil Sibal hits out at Election Commission for not uploading Form 17C data

Rajya Sabha MP & Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Kapil Sibal while addressing a press conference levelled serious charges against the Election Commission of India for not uploading form 17C data on its website. Kapil Sibal said, "Form 17C contains the data of number of votes polled. Why does the Election Commission not put this data on their website? What is their hesitation or problem? If the data is uploaded, we can later tally it with the data of the number of votes polled to respective candidates.”