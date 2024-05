Nation

24 dead in massive fire at game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot

A major fire erupted at the TRP Gamezone on Kalavad Road in Rajkot city, Gujarat, on May 25. The blaze sent plumes of smoke billowing up to 5 kilometers away. According to reports, the fire has claimed at least 24 lives including children, while a significant number of people have been rescued. Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav Said "A fire erupted at the TRP gaming zone, and there are reports of casualties."