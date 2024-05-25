Nation

Ex-PM Deve Gowda pens stern letter to grandson Prajwal, warns him to return at once

Former PM HD Deve Gowda has issued a stern warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna to return to India. Janata Dal (Secular) Patron HD Deve Gowda urged Hassan MP to face the law in the obscene video case. Prajwal Revanna is facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual assault and criminal intimidation. In a letter posted on X, the former PM said that he is not aware of where his grandson is. As per sources, the MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka govt for the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport.