Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ gets eight-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Award-winning filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light” premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 23. Payal’s debut feature narrates the tale of two young women and immigrants, Prabha and Anu, in the maximum city of Mumbai. The Malayalam-Hindi feature, which stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon as leads, got an eight-minute standing ovation. It is the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or in 30 years.