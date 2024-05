Nation

Cyclone 'Remal' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, expected to make landfall in WB and BD

The impending landfall of severe cyclone Remal has led to significant disruptions in air, rail, and road transportation in Kolkata and other parts of South Bengal on Sunday, with concerns expected to continue into May 27. As a precaution, Kolkata airport authorities have suspended flight operations for 21 hours from Sunday noon.