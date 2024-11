What was once a dump yard is now a Miyawaki forest on the banks of the surplus water channel of the Kurichi Lake in the southern city of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. It is a culmination of efforts by the Water Resource Department along with Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu NGO, funded by ZF Windpower Pvt Ltd, and assisted by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) over a year and a half.