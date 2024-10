Five people who attended the air show at Marina Beach died from suspected dehydration. The deceased have been identified as D. John (56) of Korukkupet, Karthikeyan (34) of Tiruvottiyur, Srinivasan of Perungalathur, Mani (55) of Marakkanam and Dinesh. They collapsed while returning from the event and were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.