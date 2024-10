The NC-Congress alliance is heading to form a coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. The alliance secured 49 seats in the 90-member Assembly. It would be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir post Article 370 abrogation. But why did the people of Jammu and Kashmir choose the National conference after almost a decade? Please watch this video to understand a few pointers we think might have helped the Omar Abdullah-led party to sweep the polls in J&K.