Actor Vijay addressed a massive audience at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first state conference in Vikravandi, Vilupuram district, where he compared his political debut to "a child playing with a snake." During his speech, Vijay unveiled his party's political objective, setting the stage for his ambitions. Taking a dig at the DMK’s frequent use of "fascism" to criticize opponents, he questioned, “Avanga fascism na neenga enna payasama?”