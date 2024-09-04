IC 814 Kandahar Hijack survivor narrates ordeal, reacts to Bhola-Shankar Netflix controversy

A survivor of the Indian Airlines flight IC 814 Kandahar hijack narrates her ordeal of eight days. Before the passengers were finally released safely in exchange for locked-up terrorists including Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar from India. A Netflix series named 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', directed by Anubhav Sinha, is caught in a controversy over the names of characters of terrorist hijackers"Bhola-Shankar". The hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood, and #IC814 were trending on social media. The controversy has gone so far as the I&B Ministry has summoned the Netflix Content Head to address the issue.