ED raids R G Kar Ex Principal Sandip Ghosh and his aides

On September 12, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided R G Kar Ex Principal Sandip Ghosh and his aides at multiple locations including Ghosh's ancestral home in North 24 Parganas. The investigative agency, probing financial irregularities, also searched the state-run hospital in Kolkata. Ghosh and three others Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali are in judicial custody as per the order by the special CBI court till September 23. Both the ED and CBI are conducting a parallel investigation into the case.