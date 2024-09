This video is a tribute to Sitaram Yechury who died on 12/09/2024. A modern Marxist who enjoyed walking with the common people rather than giving speeches in the Rajya Sabha. One of the greatest Marxist leaders of our times, the three-time CPM general secretary had ideological commitment as well as practical wisdom. Affectionate and firm at the same time, Yechury did honestly embody both Sita and Ram, as in his name.