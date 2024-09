The alleged presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos has sparked a row in Andhra Pradesh. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu claimed during an NDA legislative party meeting that animal fat was used to make the laddoos during the previous YSRCP government. Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP hit back at Naidu, saying he was using God for political gains. The YSRCP approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which agreed to a hearing on September 25.