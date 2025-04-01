'Virginity test against the basic rights of a woman' Senior Adv. details issues of 'two finger' test

The Chattisgarh High Court has declared that a woman cannot be forced to undergo a virginity test as it violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees her fundamental right to protection of life and liberty, including the right to dignity. The virginity test or infamously known as the 'two-finger' test is pseudo-science test that absolutely humiliates and traumatises the woman who it is subjected to. We will be talking to Senior Advocate, Vibha Datta Makhija who will explain the various issues of this test.

