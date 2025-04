Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 in Parliament. The government claims these bills will streamline the functioning of the Waqf Board and improve the management of Waqf properties. While introducing the bill, Rijiju stated that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had received multiple memoranda and suggestions from stakeholders and experts regarding the proposed amendments.