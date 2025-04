Union Minister Suresh Gopi on April 3 asserted that "there was no censor pressure on the producers of 'L2: Empuraan'." Suresh Gopi stated, "I was the first person to call the producers and ask them to remove my name from the credits at the beginning of the film." He further clarified, "It was the decision of the producers and the lead actor, with the director's permission, to remove 17 portions from the film. It was entirely their decision."