Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Trump tariffs and Muhammad Yunus meeting

Speaking on Trump’s tariff tactics, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Did you see a photo of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald J Trump hugging this time when the PM visited the US?... President Trump, whom PM Modi calls his friend, gave orders that this time they will not hug, this time, I will impose new tariffs. But PM Modi did not even utter a word. To divert the attention of the public, a drama was staged in the parliament for two days. The reality is that a financial storm is about to hit India..." …

