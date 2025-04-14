India-Sri Lanka: The Unlikeliest of Allies?
India's unlikeliest of partners is the ruling party in Sri Lanka - the Janata Vimukthi Peramuna – part of the National People’s Power government – led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. India - Sri Lanka relations have been anything but smooth. There’s a longstanding mistrust that has cast a shadow over successive governments.
Has India realised the importance of talking to all sides in the game – to the Taliban in Afghanistan – to the anti-Hasina, Mohammed Yunus camp in Bangladesh – to the pro- and anti-royalists in Nepal – AND now in Sri Lanka? Talking to TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal this week are Nirupama Subramanian, Journalist; Dr Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, Academic, Geopolitics & Security Analyst, Author; Dayan Jayatilleka Political Analyst, Commentator.