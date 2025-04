A Telangana man, Raju, hailing from Bhaopet village, is in coma for five years after he met with an accident in 2020. His kin are seeking monetary help for his brain surgery after they have sold their house for his treatment earlier.

Read more: https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/telangana/2025/Apr/13/kin-seek-help-for-man-in-coma-for-five-years-after-accident-in-telangana