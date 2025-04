Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko was seen fleeing a hotel in Ernakulam during a drug raid. Actress Vincy Aloshious has lodged a formal complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber against fellow actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of the upcoming film Soothravakyam. We have interviewed actress Bhagyalakshmi who talks about the drug problem in Mollywood and have also added excerpts of Shine's interview with TNIE in 2025 in this news video.