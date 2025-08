Tamil Actor Dhanush has lashed out at the AI-edited ending of his Hindi film Raanjhanaa's Tamil version, Ambikapathy. The original movie, made in 2013, was re-released last week with a different ending Kundan, played by Dhanush, dies in the original version, but he survives in the altered version. In a statement through his social media account, Dhanush accused the altered movie of 'stripping the movie of its soul'