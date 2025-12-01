69 active launch pads across LoC, 120 militants waiting to infiltrate Kashmir: BSF IG Ashok Yadav

A senior BSF official on Monday disclosed that there are 69 active launching pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, where around 100-120 militants are waiting to infiltrate.

Addressing a press conference, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav said the BSF, in coordination with the army, has effectively dominated the LoC in Kashmir, resulting in foiling four infiltration attempts this year in which eight militants were killed.

The BSF, he said, also carried out 22 joint operations with Army, J&K police and paramilitary CRPF personnel along the LoC and in hinterland, killing some terrorists in North Kashmir and recovering large cache of arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifle, MP-5 rifle, pistols, hand grenade, UBGL, UBGL grenades, Chinese grenades, MGL and ammunition of different calibre.