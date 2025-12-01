Cyclone Ditwah weakens, deep depression near Chennai triggers incessant rainfall | IMD

Cyclonic storm Ditwah nears Chennai, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and nearby districts since Sunday night. The system weakened into a deep depression on Sunday and moved closer to the Chennai coast on Monday.

Tiruvallur and Chennai recorded heavy to very heavy rain, while isolated heavy showers were reported in Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts. India’s Meteorological Department said the system will maintain its deep depression intensity until Monday evening and is likely to weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours.

Mahabalipuram recorded six centimetres of rainfall, the highest in the region, while Chennai, Cuddalore, and Chengalpattu districts received three to four centimetres. Students and parents faced commuting difficulties as no holiday was declared for schools in Chennai.