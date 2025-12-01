Opposition leaders vs Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on SIR debate amidst BLO suicides

The opposition stormed the Lok Sabha with slogans demanding discussions on vote chori (theft) allegations by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rollout in India, amidst protests by the BLOs across states like Kerala, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, request the Rajya Sabha Speaker VP C P Radhakrishnan to take up the matter of SIR urgently. His demand was reiterated by a slew of opposition leaders from TMC, CPI(M), and others.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said he will get back to the matter soon, after failing to reach out to the opposition on November 30 as promised earlier.