Red alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur as Cyclone Ditwah brings heavy rain; schools and colleges shut

A red alert has been issued for Chennai and Tiruvallur as the remnant of Cyclone Ditwah lingers near the coast. Chennai and the surrounding districts have experienced continuous heavy rainfall since Monday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the weakened system is likely to remain nearly stationary, bringing more rain over the next day. Schools and colleges were declared closed on Tuesday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur.

Experts have warned that Chennai and nearby districts could witness intense heavy rains again on Tuesday. Strong winds uprooted a large tree near the ICF rail overbridge, and water stagnation was reported in low-lying areas such as Pattalam.

The Chennai Corporation deployed motor pumps to drain water, while a car was trapped in stagnant rainwater on Poonamallee Highway in Tiruvallur. Civic workers have been clearing fallen trees and removing risky branches across the city. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also inspected waterlogged areas in the city.