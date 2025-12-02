'Surveillance state': Opposition on centre's move to impose Sanchar Saathi app on mobiles

The opposition leaders across party lines denounced the centre's secretive move to have a 'Sanchar Saathi' app pre-installed on new mobile handsets. The leaders flagged it as a tool for state surveillance. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued new directions effective from November 28, mandating all mobile handset manufacturers and importers to pre-install the state-owned cybersecurity app Sanchar Saathi on devices intended for use in India.

The implementation must be completed within 90 days and a compliance report has to be filed within 120 days. This move, according to the ministry, is aimed at protecting citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, facilitating easy reporting of suspected telecom misuse and enhancing the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The mobile app cannot be uninstalled by the mobile device users, and may impact Smartphone maker Apple, which has previously criticised the development of a government anti-spam mobile app, along with other companies such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi will be impacted by the new order.