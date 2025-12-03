Centre revokes order on mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app amid backlash

The government has rolled back its order mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on smartphones sold in India. The decision comes after a huge backlash and privacy concerns over the Centre’s directive to pre-install the app on all mobile phones.

The government cited the application's sudden and "increasing acceptance" for the removal of the order. The Ministry of Communications stated in a press release that the initial mandate was intended to accelerate this process and make the app accessible to less aware citizens.