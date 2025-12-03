Nation

Centre revokes order on mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app amid backlash

The government has rolled back its order mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on smartphones sold in India. The decision comes after a huge backlash and privacy concerns over the Centre’s directive to pre-install the app on all mobile phones.

The government cited the application's sudden and "increasing acceptance" for the removal of the order. The Ministry of Communications stated in a press release that the initial mandate was intended to accelerate this process and make the app accessible to less aware citizens.

Sanchar Saathi app
Centre withdraws order on Sanchar Saathi app

