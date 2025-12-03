Communications minister Scindia lists out benefits of Sanchar Saathi app in Lok Sabha

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded to the question of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on the centre's confidential directive to mobile manufacturers and importers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi on mobile handsets. The centre's directive dated November 28 to mobile companies such as Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, etc., flagged concerns of 'snooping' by the central government nationwide. The domain experts argued that Scindia's clarification issued in the aftermath do not hold until the written directive is withdrawn.

