Ditwah weakens into a low-pressure area, brings widespread rains in Chennai

Cyclone Ditwah has further weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area on Wednesday Morning. The storm is now moving over the North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts.

As the system moves further inland, parts of the state may continue to receive good spells although the Regional Meteorological Centre has not issued district-specific warnings for very heavy rainfall as of Wednesday morning. Chennai and neighbouring districts may continue to receive rain until Wednesday night.

The rain has caused severe waterlogging in residential areas like Vyasarpadi, Purasawalkam, Otteri, and Perambur. Schools and colleges are closed in Chennai, while some schools are functioning in Thiruvallur on Wednesday

