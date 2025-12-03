Haryana Congress MP Deepender demands PM Modi to take action on 'poisonous air' in Delhi

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and his Haryana parliamentary colleagues wore respirators inside the Parliament during the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha on December 3. The MP demanded that PM Modi take action on the poisonous air pollution in Haryana.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) reported, '60% of India’s 749 districts breach the annual National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) of 40 µg/m³, with no district meeting the World Health Organisation (WHO) PM2.5 guideline of 5 µg/m³. Delhi, Tripura, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh maintained 100% district-level exceedance in all seasons except for monsoon.'