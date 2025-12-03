Indigo cancels over 200 flights in single day due to 'crew shortage'; passengers react angrily

IndiGo Airlines cancelled over 200 flights and delayed numerous others on Wednesday due to a severe crew shortage, marking the second consecutive day of major disruptions.

The airline, operating over 2,200 daily flights, recorded just 35 per cent punctuality on December 2, the lowest among leading carriers, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. DGCA data shows that in November, IndiGo cancelled 1,232 flights, with 755 of them affected by crew and Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) constraints.

Sources say the shortage is linked to Emirates’ recruitment drive in Delhi and Mumbai this week, while IndiGo cited multiple operational challenges as contributing factors. Angry passengers took to the social media platform X to detail their experiences. Indigo issued an apology acknowledging significant disruption to operations over the past two days.