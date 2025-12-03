'No political agenda': DK Shivakumar lands in Delhi, denies meeting Congress high command

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi amid reports of an ongoing power tussle with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar, however, denied speculation that he is meeting the Congress high command, clarifying that his visit is purely personal.

He said he is in the national capital to attend a friend’s son’s wedding and to review preparations for the December 14 “Vote Chori” rally. Shivakumar added that the rally is expected to draw over 10,000 participants from Karnataka, and as the state Congress president, he is coordinating arrangements with party colleagues and supporters.