Ram Mandir construction completely funded by the people: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has once again brought the Ram Mandir issue into the spotlight. During his address at the ‘Rashtriya Padyatra' in Gujarat, he emphasized the temple's construction as a people's movement.

Singh highlighted that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was entirely funded through public donations, reflecting widespread contributions from across India. He accused India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, of intending to reconstruct the Babri Masjid using government funds, contrasting it with the self-funded Ram Mandir project.

This statement stirred political discussions amid ongoing historical debates.

