We are proud of party action in Rahul Mamkootathil case: Congress leader VD Satheesan

A fresh complaint has been filed against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. A woman alleged that Mamkootathil had sexually abused her severely. The woman has sent the complaint to the Congress leadership.

Mamkootathil has been absconding after the Kerala Police registered a sexual assault case against him. The Thiruvananthapuram district sessions court will decide on Mamkootathil’s bail application tomorrow.

Vadakara MP Shafi Parambil reacted to the charges against his protege Mamkootathil. He said that the Congress had already taken action against the Palakkad MLA. Several other prominent Congress leaders have also spoken about the case

