Chaos at Madurai: Unrest at Thiruparankundram Temple over lighting of ceremonial lamp

Protests broke out at the Tiruparankundram hill temple in Madurai on December 4th. The clashes erupted between the cadres of various Hindu outfits and the police. The cause of the chaos a dispute in the lighting of the ceremonial lamp during the annual Karthigai Deepam festival.

The Temple is atop a hill, with Uchchipillaiyar Temple midway up and the Sikkandar Badushah Dargah — a Sufi shrine — on a nearby peak. The issue revolves around the place of the lighting of the lamp. Traditionally, it has been lit at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar at the hill's summit. However, for the past few years the lamp has been lit at Uchchipillaiyar Temple mandapam, instead. This change has been attributed to avoid communal issues with the nearby dargah.

The controversy began after a devotee filed a petition in the Madras High Court demanding enforcement of the traditional lighting at the Deepathoon. On December 1st, The bench ruled in favour of the devotee asking the temple to make arrangements for the lighting. However, on December 3rd, Tamil Nadu government's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department defied the court order and conducted the lighting at the Uchchipillaiyar mandapam. This led to a stand off between the devotees and the police, who had been put on alert for any unrest. The scuffle led to a head constable and another police officer sustaining injuries. Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS, were imposed by the collector. A contempt petition was filed in the High Court against the government's disobedience of the previous order.To which the bench responded by allowing a relighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon under Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection