Congress expels Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil after bail plea rejection

Congress has expelled Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party. The action was taken after his bail plea in a sexual abuse case was rejected on Thursday.

Rahul submitted a plea for anticipatory bail before the Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram. A woman had filed a complaint of rape against him at Nemom police station. The survivor alleged that Mamkootathil sexually assaulted her, forced her to terminate a pregnancy.The police issued a look out notice after registering an FIR.

Congress leadership received another complaint from one more woman on December 4. The woman too raised rape allegations against the MLA. State Congress chief Sunny Joseph forwarded the complaint to to state police chief. Congress had said earlier that it would expel Mamkootathil only if he was found guilty. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that leaders like him have no place in the party