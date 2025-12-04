Flight chaos showed total failure of Indigo management: Pilots’ body chief C S Randhawa

IndiGo Airlines faced cancellations and delays for the second consecutive day, disrupting hundreds of flights across the country. Over 300 domestic and international flights were cancelled, while many others were delayed at major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore on Thursday.

The disruptions follow a similar situation on Wednesday, when over 200 flights were cancelled amid a nationwide crew shortage and software glitches.

In this video, we discuss the ongoing disruptions with Captain C S Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, examining the reasons behind the cancellations and their impact on passengers nationwide.