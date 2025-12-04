Nation

IndiGo's severe crew shortage behind mass flight cancellations in India for three days in row

Disruptions to IndiGo's operations continued as the carrier cancelled services across several airports on December 4. It affected flight services in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru. The development came a day after it scrapped over 200 flights and delayed many others amid a nationwide crew shortage and software glitches.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that airline IndiGo cancelled a total of 1,232 flights in November. With 755 of them cancelled due to crew and Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) constraints. Reportedly, IndiGo is staring at a severe shortage of both cockpit and cabin crew. The crisis is due to a massive recruitment drive by international airline Emirates at Delhi and Mumbai this week. However, Indigo attributed the significant disruption to multiple reasons, including unforeseen operational challenges.

