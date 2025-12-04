'It's their insecurity’: Rahul on centre's refusal to let dignitaries meet LoP | Putin's India visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of barring visiting foreign dignitaries from meeting the Leader of the Opposition, calling it a sign of "insecurity."

His remarks came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India.

Gandhi, who is the LoP in the Lok Sabha, said it has long been a tradition for foreign leaders to meet the opposition leader, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs were not following the norm.