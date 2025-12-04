Nation

'It's their insecurity’: Rahul on centre's refusal to let dignitaries meet LoP | Putin's India visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the government of barring visiting foreign dignitaries from meeting the Leader of the Opposition, calling it a sign of "insecurity."

His remarks came hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India.

Gandhi, who is the LoP in the Lok Sabha, said it has long been a tradition for foreign leaders to meet the opposition leader, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs were not following the norm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Putin's India visit

