M Saravanan, AVM Studios owner, passes away at 86 | Rajini pays tribute

Veteran producer and AVM Studios owner M Saravanan, widely known as AVM Saravanan, passed away in Chennai on Thursday morning following age-related ailments. He was 86.

Born in 1939, the producer took over his father AV Meiyappan's shoes along with his brother M Balasubramanian, and was involved in filmmaking since the late 1950's. Like his father, who was widely considered a stalwart and trailblazer in Tamil cinema, M Saravanan was also a part of several notable hits from the '80s to late 2000s.

Some of them include Naanum Oru Penn (1963), Samsaram Adhu Minsaram (1986), Minsara Kanavu (1997), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Vettaikaran (2009), and Ayan (2009). His work had influenced multiple generations of filmmakers and won him widespread respect throughout the film fraternity. Rajinikanth, who partnered with him for 9 movies, paid tribute to him