Nainar Nagenthran detained for attempting to light 'Karthigai Deepam' at Thirupparankundram

TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, along with several Hindutva activists, was arrested by police on Thursday while trying to climb Thirupparankundram hill to light the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ oil lamp.

Police did not allow Nainar and other activists to reach the hilltop they also conveyed to them that the government plans to appeal the High Court order that allowed the lamp lighting.

As the activists refused to leave, they were detained in a police van and removed from the spot. Authorities stated they will be released once the situation calms down.