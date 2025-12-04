Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in Delhi; to attend private dinner hosted by PM Modi shortly

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day state visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Putin at the airport, where the Russian leader was welcomed with a traditional cultural performance.

Both leaders left the Palam airport together in the same vehicle, recreating their earlier car ride together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit venue in China's Tianjin in September 2025.

This is Putin’s first visit to India since the start of the war in Ukraine. PM Modi will host a private dinner for the Russian President this evening.

