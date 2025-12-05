IndiGo CEO says over 1,000 flights cancelled on Friday, ‘normal operations expected from Dec 10-15'

In a video statement, IndiGo CEO Peter Elbers apologised to passengers for the ongoing flight disruptions and said the airline expects operations to stabilise between December 10 and 15.

He said December 5 was the most severely impacted day, with over 1,000 cancellations reported. Elbers acknowledged that earlier corrective measures were insufficient, prompting a reboot of all systems and schedules, which led to the record number of cancellations.

He added that the number of cancellations is expected to drop below 1,000 on Saturday, marking the start of a gradual improvement in operations.